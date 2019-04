Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is prepping for the Go! St. Louis Marathon with family-centered events Saturday and Sunday.

A health and fitness expo will kick off the festivities at the Emerson Performance Center at Harris Stowe University. The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 6.

The full, half, and relay marathons kick off at 7 a.m. on April 7. Register at gostlouis.org.