Outpouring of support after Swansea firefighter killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND, Mo. — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident near Overland Thursday morning. The victim was a Swansea Illinois firefighter. The fire department paid tribute to their fallen brother today.

There was a tremendous outpouring of support from the Swansea Fire Department and the community for Brett Korves who died Thursday in an off-duty accident on Page Avenue near Overland.

The Swansea Fire Department escorted the body of Brett Korves, 30, with a procession from the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office in Berkeley to Swansea Firehouse #2. The procession included more than 20 vehicles including several from many metro-east fire and police departments. Korves was an on-call firefighter with the village of Swansea for ten years and he was named firefighter of the year by the department in 2012.

Korves died in a wreck on Page Avenue near North Warson Road Wednesday morning. His car was hit at the intersection as he attempted to make a left turn. The driver of the other car has been arrested and is under investigation on the suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Firefighter Korves, who lived in St. Jacob, Illinois is survived by his wife, an 18-month-old son, many relatives and a strong brotherhood of firefighters. Funeral arrangements are pending at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville.

St. Louis Country Police say the 21-year-old man who has been arrested in connection with the fatal accident has not yet been charged. His name has not been released.