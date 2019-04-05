× Post your Home Opener pics with #FOX2Now for a chance to win Cards tickets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Heading down to celebrate Opening Day or celebrating Opening Day in your office? Share your pictures to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and use the #FOX2Now for a chance to win tickets to see the Cardinals vs. Brewers on April 22, 2019 at 6:45pm at Busch Stadium! Two winners will receive a pair of tickets in section 162, Row 22, Seats 15-18.

For the past 17 years, FOX 2 along with Y98 and 102.5 KEZK, have hosted the largest Opening Day Rally in St. Louis! To kick-off the season and the home opener, we will be celebrating with a FREE party for Cardinal Nation on Thursday, April 4th from 10:00am – 2:00pm in Kiener Plaza.

The Opening Day Rally celebrates the return of Cardinal Baseball and includes food, fanfare, refreshments, games and entertainment! There’s no way to get closer to the action and be part of the biggest crowd downtown without being actually in the stadium!

Join us downtown and take photos with FOX 2 and News 11 personalities at our photo booth! We’ll be broadcasting live all day long.

Don’t want to post your pics to social media? Enter here:

Official Rules.