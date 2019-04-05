Roof collapses during replacement job on south St. Louis home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A south city family can't stay at their home tonight after their roof caved in while a new roof was being put on the house. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX helicopter was over the scene in the 6100 block of Virginia Avenue.

The partial collapse happened before 9am this morning. The replacement shingles were in bundles on the roof when the incident happened.

Four workers were also on the roof when it gave way. Fortunately, nobody was hurt. At this point, it`s unclear what exactly caused the roof to collapse.

A husband, wife and a child lived at the home.