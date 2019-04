Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Funeral services will be held Friday for St. Louis restauranteur Vince Bommarito Sr.

Bommarito died on Monday at the age of 88. He is known for is classic St. Louis restaurant, Tony's, which he opened in 1949 after he graduated high school.

Many St. Louis restaurant owners got their start working at Tony's. The restaurant set the bar for fine dining in the city.

The services begin at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica.