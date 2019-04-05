× Silver Advisory issued for missing Northwoods woman

NORTHWOODS, Mo. – An endangered Silver Advisory was issued after a Northwoods woman went missing Thursday night.

The woman is Linda Marie Henry, who is described as a black female age 63, 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair with red braids. Henry was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweater, light blue jeans, and brown boots.

Police say that Henry has dementia. She was last seen at her house at 4311 Oakridge Blvd. in Northwoods at 11 p.m. on April 4. When the person she lives with woke up on Friday morning, Henry was not at the house.

If you see the missing woman or anyone with any information related to the endangered missing person, call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or contact the St. Ann Police Department directly at 314-427-8000.