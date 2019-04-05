Spring travels made easy with travel expert Stephanie Oswald

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you have any spring travels planned? Are you wondering what to consider before you take flight or hit the road?

Travel Expert, Stephanie Oswald is here to answer your questions.

Planning ahead is the most important detail, Oswald says. It's important to research destinations, book early, and set a budget so that you can have a successful trip.

Oswald says Booking.com also has some great travel recommendations that can help you as you plan your spring getaway.

If you're taking a road trip, Oswald says to make sure you check your tire pressure before leaving. It's important your car is safe for travel and it fits your family's needs.

As the editor-in-chief of Travelgirl Magazine, web correspondent for the Weather Channel, and travel correspondent for CNN, Oswald has reported on anything from relaxing spa escapes to amazing adventures around the world. Oswald is a co-founder of the magazine that has a readership of over 300,000, and can be found in bookstores and airports nationwide.

For more spring travel tips, visit: www.betterstuffforlife.com

You can read Travelgirl Magazine at: www.travelgirlinc.com