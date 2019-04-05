St. Louis celebrates the 2019 Cardinals home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's the day Cardinal Nation has been waiting for, the Red Birds home opener. Busch Stadium and downtown St. Louis were buzzing this afternoon with fun filled events and entertainment for Cardinals fans, and FOX 2/KPLR 11 broadcasted live from the area all day.

The party began at 10 a.m. in Kiener Plaza and featured food, giveaways, refreshments, games and entertainment for fans to get ready for the big game. After the pregame fun, fans flooded into the stadium after doors opened at noon.

Once the fans were inside and settled in, the ceremonial activities started featuring favorites like the Budweiser clydesdales., and former Cardinals Jason Isringhausen and Matt Morris threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game started.

The game started at 3:15 p.m. on Friday and the Cardinals take on the San Diego Padres for the first game of a three game home stand.