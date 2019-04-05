St. Louis city job fair hiring seasonal workers
ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is hosting a free job fair on Saturday for seasonal workers.
The fair will take place at various recreational centers around the city between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Positions at for St. Louis City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Departments for the spring and summer will be advertised at the fair.
Visit stlouis-mo.gov/jobs to learn more about the positions and apply online.
JOB FAIR LOCATIONS:
12th & Park Recreation Center
1410 S. Tucker
Cherokee Recreation Center
3200 S.Jefferson
Marquette Recreation Center
4025 Minnesota
Buder Recreation Center
2900 Hickory
Gamble Recreation Center
2907 Gamble St.
Tandy Recreation Center
4206 Kennerly
Carondelet Park YMCA
930 Holly Hills
O’Fallon Park YMCA
4343 W Florissant