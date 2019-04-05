St. Louis city job fair hiring seasonal workers

Posted 9:49 am, April 5, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is hosting a free job fair on Saturday for seasonal workers.

The fair will take place at various recreational centers around the city between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Positions at for St. Louis City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry  Departments for the spring and summer will be advertised at the fair.

Visit  stlouis-mo.gov/jobs to learn more about the positions and apply online.

JOB FAIR LOCATIONS:

12th & Park Recreation Center
1410 S. Tucker

Cherokee Recreation Center
3200 S.Jefferson

Marquette Recreation Center
4025 Minnesota

Buder Recreation Center
2900 Hickory

Gamble Recreation Center
2907 Gamble St.

Tandy Recreation Center
4206 Kennerly

Carondelet Park YMCA
930 Holly Hills

O’Fallon Park YMCA
4343 W Florissant

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.