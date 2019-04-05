× St. Louis city job fair hiring seasonal workers

ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is hosting a free job fair on Saturday for seasonal workers.

The fair will take place at various recreational centers around the city between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Positions at for St. Louis City Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Departments for the spring and summer will be advertised at the fair.

Visit stlouis-mo.gov/jobs to learn more about the positions and apply online.

JOB FAIR LOCATIONS:

12th & Park Recreation Center

1410 S. Tucker

Cherokee Recreation Center

3200 S.Jefferson

Marquette Recreation Center

4025 Minnesota

Buder Recreation Center

2900 Hickory

Gamble Recreation Center

2907 Gamble St.

Tandy Recreation Center

4206 Kennerly

Carondelet Park YMCA

930 Holly Hills

O’Fallon Park YMCA

4343 W Florissant