Stingrays at Caribbean Cove opens Today

ST. LOUIS, Mo – Stingrays at Caribbean Cove opens today at the St. Louis Zoo and will run through October 31, 2019. The exhibit will give guests the chance to put their hands in the water to touch the stingrays and even get the chance to feed them.

