The Blues fight for division lead

Posted 9:42 am, April 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, April 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Blues beat the Flyers 7 to 3 on Thursday night keeping them in the running for NHL Central Division playoffs.

Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O'Reilly, and Alexander Steen all scored less than three minutes into the game. Other goals were scored by David Perron on a power play. Five goals were scored in the first 10 minutes, the Blues fastest start to a game ever.

The Blues wrap up the regular season Saturday with a game against Vancouver. The rest one point behind Nashville for the division lead.

