× Victim identified in fatal crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Brett Korves from St. Jacob Illinois has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred early Thursday morning.

Police arrived at the scene at the intersection of Page Avenue and North Warson Road at 5:51 a.m. on April 4. A vehicle driving eastbound on Page Avenue struck a second vehicle trying to make a left turn in the intersection. The crash caused the second vehicle to rollover off the road.

Korves, the driver of the second vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The 21-year-old driver of the first vehicle was taken into custody for involuntary manslaughter. He has not yet been charged.

The investigation conducted by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction Team is ongoing.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).