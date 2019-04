Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Mental illness can affect anyone at any point in life. A local non-profit, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has been assisting families in our area for 41 years. NAMI has multiple programs to help families cope with mental illness.

The NAMI Walk is the nation’s largest mental health awareness and fundraising event. Join NAMI’s movement to raise awareness for mental illness and walk with them on May 4, 2019. For more information, visit NAMIwalks.org.