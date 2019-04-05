Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, 2019

Note: This is the weekend for the GO! St. Louis Marathon and other race events. Expect road closures and delays in Forest Park Friday evening and Saturday and between Downtown and Forest Park on Sunday.

Race routes: https://gostlouis.org/

Wizard World Comic Con

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 6-7 Venue: America's Center, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 10:00am-7:00pm, Admission: $49.95

Sunday: 10:00am-4:00pm, Admission: $44.95

Celebrate all things pop culture: graphic novels, comic books, movies, TV shows, gaming, technology, toys and social networking. Also featured are celebrities from movies and TV, artists and writers, and events such as premiers, gaming tournaments, panels and costume contests.

https://wizardworld.com/comiccon/st-louis

St. Louis Blues Hockey – Final regular season home game

Date: Saturday, March 23 Venue: Enterprise Center

Time: 3:00pm Tickets start around $54.00

Vs. Vancouver Canucks

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-04-01/CT

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 6-7 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Game time: 1:15pm both days Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. San Diego Padres

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-04

Arch City Roller Derby

Date: Saturday, April 6 Venue: Midwest Sport Hockey, Queeny Park, Ballwin, MO

Tickets: Adults $12, Ages 11-18 $8.00, 10 and under Free

Stunt Devils vs. M80s– 6:30pm

Rebel Skate Alliance vs. Smashinistas – 8:00pm

Flat-track roller derby double header action. Concessions on site.

http://archrivalrollerderby.com/

Meet Me Outdoors in St. Louis – Botanical Garden

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 6-7 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden, south St. Louis

Time: 10:00am-4:00pm both days Regular admission applies.

Kick off spring with special activities, exhibitors, music, and more. Visitors can re-connect with nature, enjoy guided walks through the Garden, construct micro-habitats, and more.

www.mobot.org/meetmeoutdoors

Native Plant Sale

Date: Saturday, April 6 Venue: World Bird Sanctuary, Valley Park, MO

Time: 10:00am-2:00pm Admission: Free

Native plants beautify landscapes and help support songbirds and other cherished wildlife. The World Bird Sanctuary will host the sale rain or shine, but it is being organized by the Missouri Prairie Foundation.

https://www.moprairie.org/SharedContent/Events/Simple_Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=232070a2-76e9-4b7f-98e1-89845c6bd955&iSearchResult=true&WebsiteKey=90fc5c2a-7f19-4c3c-8228-657c2f113a03

Easter Egg-citement

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 6-7 Venue: Eckert’s Farm, Belleville, IL

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm

Egg Hunts are $12/child

Easter Bunny photos can be purchased for $10 each.

Hop on down the bunny trail and fill your basket with fun! Eckert’s Annual Egg Hunt, baby chicks & bunnies, face painting, the Easter Bunny, plant a seed and savor a yummy Easter treat. Easter Egg Hunts, the largest in Southwestern Illinois, will take place at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm, 1 pm, 2 pm and 3 pm.

https://www.eckerts.com/calendar-of-events

Hare in the Air Egg Hunt

Date: Saturday, April 6 Venue: Logan University, Chesterfield, MO

Registration begins at 9:00am. The bunny arrives by helicopter at 9:30am.

Cost: Free

The day includes egg hunts for children ages 2-8 as well as fun activities for the whole family, including a petting zoo, balloon artists, and more. Bring your basket!

https://www.logan.edu/HareInTheAir

Soulful Sunday Brunch Cruise feat. The Love Jones Band

Date: Sunday, April 7 Venue: St. Louis Riverfront

Time: 12:30pm-3:00pm Cost: $45 adults, $18/Kids 3-12 years

Relax and rejuvenate as you cruise the Mississippi on a charming riverboat. Indulge in a fully catered brunch buffet and uplifting beats of live music from The Love Jones Band. Reservations required.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/event/brunch-cruise-2019-05-05/2019-04-07/

Coppelia

Date: Saturday & Sunday, April 6-7 Venue: Touhill Performing Arts Center, UMSL campus

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p Sunday: 2p Tickets: $35.00-$69.00

A great comic ballet of the 19th century, Coppélia is the story of a “mad” inventor and the doll he creates that is so life-like the village boy falls in love with it. Joyful, light-hearted and, definitely, family friendly!

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/coppelia