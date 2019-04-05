× Wizard World Comic Con in full swing at the Dome at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Wizard World Comic Con is well underway at the Dome at America’s Center this weekend.

Fans of superheroes and comics books will get the chance to meet many of their favorite stars over the weekend. The visitors get to become part of the show as well, with fans dressed in their favorite heroes’ costumes.

Actor Lou Ferrigno, televisions the Incredible Hulk will be there all three days. Actor Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in DC movies, will appear on Sunday only.

The convention will be held Friday, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information visit www.wizardworld.com.