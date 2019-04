× 2 Shootings in St. Louis City overnight, no fatalities

The first shooting occurred at 9:50pm at 2300 Blair. A male victim was shot in the arm by his girlfriend, who left the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a hospital nearby and he is in stable condition.

Another shooting occurred today at 12:04am at 2100 East Linton. The victim was a black male and he was shot in his side. He is conscious and breathing but in critical condition.