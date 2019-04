Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Counterpublic opens April 13 and will showcase local artists and food. Proceeds from food and drink sales will go towards benefitting latinx organizations on Cherokee St.

Brea McAnally, co-founder and caretaker of The Luminary, says that the Luminary "views art as the voice of our time."

Counterpublic will run until July 13.

To learn more, visit: www.counterpublic.us

www.TheLuminaryArts.com