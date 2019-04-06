× Funeral arrangements set for Swansea firefighter killed in auto accident

Funeral arrangements are set for a local firefighter who was killed in an off-duty crash. 30-year-old Brett Korves worked for the Swansea Illinois Fire Department for 10 years.

Visitation is Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville. The funeral is Wednesday at 11 am, at the Kurrus Funeral Home.

A procession will immediately follow on Frank Scott Parkway to Valhalla Cemetery.

The firefighter’s body was escorted back to a Swansea fire station yesterday.

He was killed Thursday morning in a crash at Page and North Warson near Overland.

The other driver was taken into custody, but no charges have been filed.