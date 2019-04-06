St. Louis area families attend vigil for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 7–13, 2019, is supporting events throughout the community to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and resources and services available.

According to the most recent Justice Department Statistics’ National Crime Victimization Survey, U.S. residents age 12 or older experienced 3.1 million violent victimization's and U.S. households experienced an estimated 13.3 million property crimes in 2017.

Saturday morning a vigil was held for families of homicide victims and crime survivors on at Saints Teresa & Bridget Church, 2401 North Grand Boulevard.

“Victims of crime deserve justice. This department works every day to help them recover and to find, prosecute, and convict those who have done them harm,” said Attorney General William P. Barr. “During this National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, we pause to remember the millions of Americans who have been victims of crime and we thank public servants who have served them in especially heroic ways. This week the men and women of the department recommit ourselves once again to ensuring that crime victims continue to have a voice in our legal system, to securing justice for them, and to preventing other Americans from suffering what they have endured."

“Every crime victim deserves our honor and respect. This week is an important opportunity for each of us, as a member of this community, to show our unyielding support of all victims and renew our commitment to keeping our community and its members safe,” said U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen. “This office is humbled by the strength of those who have survived a crime and those friends, family members, and victim advocates who support and fight for those members of our community who have been victimized. We stand with you each day.”

Each year in April, the Department of Justice and United States Attorneys’ offices observe National Crime Victims’ Rights Week nationwide by taking time to honor victims of crime and those who advocate on their behalf. In addition, the Justice Department and U.S. Attorneys’ offices organize events to honor the victims and advocates, as well as bring awareness to services available to victims of crime. This year’s observance takes place April 7th-13th, with the theme: ‘Honoring Our Past. Creating Hope for the Future’.

The United States Attorney’s Office encourages widespread participation in the week’s events and in other victim-related observances throughout the year.