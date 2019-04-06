Variety Week in St. Lois kicks-off with Runway Lights Fashion Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Saturday we kick off Variety Week in St Louis. It is a week of events that celebrate and raise money for the children in our area with special needs. It started with the Runway Lights Fashion Show today. Hundreds of men and women attended the fashion show and luncheon at Union Station downtown. The audience heard from Variety families who have directly benefited from the money raised at the fashion show. One of the programs is TherHappy Kids which empowers local children and teens with special needs through access to therapy services. They are able to learn new skills and build independence and self-esteem. The program also showcased the Ameren Power Kids. Teens showed off their power chairs which cost more than $60,000 each. Ameren Corporation's leaders and employees have worked together to provide more than 80 chairs to Variety Kids. Lafayette 148 unveiled their spring 2019 collection for the fashion show portion. The Steward family and Worldwide Technology underwrite the event to make sure all of the contributions go directly to help Variety kids.

Fox 2's Mandy Murphey was the mistress of ceremonies.

Fox 2 is a proud sponsor of Variety.