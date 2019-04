Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After nearly 20 years as the Blues anthem singer, Charles Glenn is nearing retirement. Since he nailed an audition for the job back in 2000, Glenn has become a popular figure at Blues games. He's been battling multiple sclerosis for the past eight years and is ready to scale back. But as Glenn tells Martin Kilcoyne, he's not ready to retire just yet. He hopes to be "singing til the summer".