Bi-State CEO says changing the public’s perception of MetroLink will take years

ST. LOUIS - You Paid For It Investigator Elliott Davis sat down with new Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach in the wake of new violence on MetroLink and the completion of a $400,000 study that was supposed to tell officials how to make Metrolink safer.

CEO Taulby Roach says he's about 25 percent along the way to making the system safer and says he has a long way to go.

He says he was disappointed by the violent incidents on the system which included a murder last month, and a passenger being assaulted on the train in the Maplewood area.

Roach says turning around the perception of MetroLink is a multiyear process.