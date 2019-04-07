× County Police investigating homicide in Castle Point neighborhood

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Castle Point neighborhood in North St. Louis County. Police were summoned to the area by a shot spotter activation.

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male in a vehicle located in the 10400 block of Prince Drive. Police say the victim had been shot several times.

If anyone has information about the shooting, you are encouraged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). You may be eligible for a reward.