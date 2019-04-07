Earn your high school diploma at the St. Louis Public Library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you interested in earning your high school diploma? Well, you're in luck, because the St. Louis Public Library is offering adults, aged 25 and older, the chance to earn a nationally accredited high school diploma and career certificate online.

Daisy Porter-Reynolds is the Chief Public Services officer for the St. Louis Public Library and she joined us this morning to talk about the Career Online High School program.

Anyone wanting to apply will need to take a two-week prerequisite course and complete an in-person interview. After the interview, the Library will select applicants who will complete two more courses within 30 days to qualify for enrollment. Once enrolled, each student will be paired with an online academic coach and given up to 18 months to complete the program.

There are courses offered in:

Childcare

Education

Security

Office management

Commercial Driving

Homeland Security

General Career Preparation

Retail Customer Service

Food and Hospitality

If you would like more information on the program, visit: www.slcl.org/cohs

Or email at: cohs@slpl.org