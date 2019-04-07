Find out how you can earn ‘Beer Money,’ just in time for National Beer Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Travis Moor, Senior Brewmaster at Anheuser-Busch, joins us today to talk about National Beer Day.

National Beer Day honors the day the Cullen-Harrison Act took effect - the day allowing people to buy, sell and drink beer again after the prohibition. This holiday also marks the 86th anniversary of the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, who were introduced to the world on April 7, 1933.

At the St. Louis brewery in particular, there are many great tours for guests to explore and taste the day-fresh beers. Bud Light is offering a promotion now that gives visitors to the brewery the chance to earn 'Beer Money,' if they take a tour of the brewery.

For more information on Bud Light`s Beer Money promo, visit: BudLight.com/BeerMoney

For more information on tours, visit: www.BudweiserTours.com