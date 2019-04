Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The GO! St. Louis Marathon took place Sunday morning. That meant weekend road closures in some popular areas.

On Sunday, several park entrances and roads are scheduled to be closed through 12 p.m. Among those attending is Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

The GO! St. Louis Marathon, formerly the Spirit of St. Louis Marathon, debuted in October 2000. It was changed from an October race to an April race in 2003.

For more information, visit https://gostlouis.org/.