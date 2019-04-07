Missouri man charged with threatening Sen. Josh Hawley

Posted 7:56 am, April 7, 2019

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – An eastern Missouri man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened Missouri Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley in a social media message.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jeremy Cawthon appeared in federal court Friday afternoon in St. Louis for a brief hearing on a charge of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce.

An arrest affidavit says the FBI was contacted on April 1 about the Facebook threat, in which Cawthon is accused of writing to Hawley that “I will kill you before I allow you to continue a dictatorship of monetary and religious systems..”

Cawthon has asked a judge to appoint a lawyer for him. The judge ordered Cawthon held until next week, when a hearing will be held to determine if he should be kept in jail until trial.

Prosecutors plan to bring the case before a grand jury on Thursday.

