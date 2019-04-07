× Motorcyclist killed in South County accident

LEMAY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that took the life of a motorcyclist in Lemay Sunday afternoon. The accident occurred just after 2:45 pm in the 1500 block of Telegraph Road.

Police tell Fox 2/News 11 that the driver of a Kia Rio sedan was making a turn onto northbound Telegraph Road from Alleghany Avenue when it struck a motorcycle heading southbound on Telegraph Road. The motorcyclist, an adult male was severely injured and was transported to the hospital for treatment. He later died from his injuries.

Both the driver and passenger in the Kia stayed at the scene of the accident and are cooperating with authorities.

If anyone has information about the accident you are encouraged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.