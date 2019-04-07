The St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is gearing up for its ninth year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"The 2019 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition," where 15 bi-state area high school acts will compete to win more than $40,000 in scholarships and prizes, is gearing up for its 9th annual show.

Tony Parise is an actor and choreographer who has appeared on broadway and has toured all around the country. He is the writer and director of the competition and he came to the show today to talk about this year's competition.

The competition began this year with 45 high school acts, and now, the 15 finalists will be competing on the Fabulous Fox Theatre stage Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. The event is free to the public, but you do need tickets to enter the show.

For more information, visit: www.foxpacf.org

For free tickets, find the The Fox box office at: metrotix.com

To view the 2019 list of Finalists, visit: www.foxpacf.org/2019slttc_finalists/