Three shootings in St. Louis City overnight, no fatalities

Posted 8:40 am, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:32AM, April 7, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Police in St. Louis responded to three shootings overnight.

The first shooting occurred at Madison & Blair in North St. Louis at 10:56 p.m. Saturday The male victim arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the leg.  He is conscious and breathing.

The second shooting occurred Saturday at 11 p.m. at 3700 Oregon in South St. Louis. A male victim was brought to an area hospital with two gunshot wounds to the leg.  He is conscious and breathing.

A third victim was shot at 900 Laurel in North St. Louis at 2:55 a.m. Sunday. The 33-year-old man was shot in the arm. He is conscious and breathing and in stable condition.

