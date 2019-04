× Trump says DHS Secretary Nielsen leaving

President Donald Trump says Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is “leaving her position,” and that “Kevin McAleenan, the current U. S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, will become Acting Secretary” of DHS. Nielsen had a 5 p. m. meeting Sunday at the White House with Trump where she was planning to discuss with him immigration and border issues and a path forward, senior administration officials tell CNN.