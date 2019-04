BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin Police asking for help identifying a couple caught on camera stealing $1,700 dollars worth of vitamins.

It happened at a Walgreens in Ballwin Missouri.

Video shows the pair as they are stealing multiple bottles of supplements.

Ballwin Police will charge them with felony grand theft when they are identified and brought to justice.

If you know who the duo are, call Ballwin Police Department at (636) 227-9636, or message them on social media.