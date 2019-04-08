× Blues Prepare for Jets and NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs

The St. Louis Blues will begin their quest for the Stanley Cup starting Wednesday, April 10 when they start a best of seven game series with the Jets in Winnipeg. The Blues held a practice at their training facility in Hazelwood, MO on Monday. Games Three and Four of the series will be played at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 16. If Game Six is needed, that would also be in St. Louis on Saturday, April 20th.

The Blues went 1-2-1 against the Jets during the regular season, but they two teams haven’t played since the calendar year changed to 2019, before the Blues went on their historic run to qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the Blues thoughts on their upcoming playoff series against the Jets.

