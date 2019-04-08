Chase between two vehicles ends violently, when one of the cars slams into an Edmundson police car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - An Edmundson police officer is recovering after his patrol car was slammed into by a car that was being chased by another vehicle.

The Edmundson officer was not involved in the chase.

It all unfolded a little after 2 pm on Monday afternoon on Airflight Drive just off I-70 by St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

An Uber driver who says she saw the whole incident happen talked exclusively with us.

“I believe he became airborne and then landed and then he hit the police car that was crossing the intersection, I was scared. I didn`t know what to do,” said Sue, the Uber driver who only wanted us to use her first name.

Edmundson Police Sergeant Matthew Anton says a Nissan Cube ran a red light and slammed into the Edmundson police cruiser.

Anton tells us the Cube was being chased by a Toyota Camry that started in the City of St. Louis.

Anton says the officer was simply on Air Flight when the cars came speeding off 70 west.

The impact of the crash was so violent that the license plate from the Cube wound up lodged in the passenger side door of the police cruiser.

“The Nissan Cube was exiting at approximately 70 miles an hour onto Airflight Drive at which point striking my vehicle. The Camry was then following the Cube striking multiple signs as it was exiting the highway at that point,” said Anton.

Sue added, “You see a lot when you`re Ubering. There`s a lot of crazy things going on but this one was, is too close for comfort.”

Besides the officer, there was another person in the front passenger seat of the police unit.

We`re told the officer was giving that person a courtesy ride to the airport.

Sue says the officer actually got out of the car after the crash to check on his passenger.

She told us, “He looked distraught. I don`t know if he tried to open the door or not but you could tell he was just very distraught. Then he just kind of went back to the other side maybe to make a call.”

We`re told the Cube driver initially ran but was arrested a short time later.

The Camry driver stayed at the scene, he was arrested as well.

“Only by the grace of God that I didn`t get hit from the rear end by either one of those cars,” said Sue.

Anton added, “People need to slow down, pay attention and think about everybody else and not just themselves.”

Charges against the drivers of the cars involved in the case are still pending.

Fortunately, the injuries to the officer and his passenger are non-life threatening.

In fact, they both have already been treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators say the chase may have started after a robbery involving the two males driving the cars.

The drivers were the only persons in the vehicles.