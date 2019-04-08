× Edmundson police car struck near St. Louis Airport; officer hospitalized

EDMUNDSON, Mo. – An Edmundson police officer was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being involved in a collision near St. Louis International Airport.

According to a police spokesperson, one citizen was chasing after another person in a vehicle. The pursuit started in St. Louis City and ended just before 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Interstate 70 and Airflight Drive.

One of the cars involved slammed into an Edmundson patrol vehicle that was passing through the intersection.

There was only one person in each of the vehicles involved in the pursuit. Both were taken into police custody.

The Edmundson police officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

