× Fatal house fire in Troy, Illinois under investigation

TROY, Ill. – At least one person has died in a house fire early Monday morning in Troy, Illinois.

Fire crews were dispatched to Avalon Drive just before 1:00 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

According to Glen Carbon Fire Cheif Ralph, upon arrival, they discovered one deceased individual.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 a couple in their 60’s lived in the home, however, officials have not released any information on deceased or if more than one person died in the fire.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where the quick-moving flames also spread to the house next door.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

House Fire Sot Update https://t.co/LVD0xM1sMA — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 8, 2019