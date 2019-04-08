Fatal house fire in Troy, Illinois under investigation

Posted 5:09 am, April 8, 2019, by and

TROY, Ill. –  At least one person has died in a house fire early Monday morning in Troy, Illinois.

Fire crews were dispatched to Avalon Drive just before 1:00 a.m. for a report of a structure fire.

According to Glen Carbon Fire Cheif Ralph, upon arrival, they discovered one deceased individual.

Neighbors tell FOX 2 a couple in their 60’s lived in the home, however, officials have not released any information on deceased or if more than one person died in the fire.

FOX 2 Nissan Rogue Runner was at the scene where the quick-moving flames also spread to the house next door.

The Illinois State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.