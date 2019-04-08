× Flights canceled at Columbia airport over runway concerns

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The Columbia Regional Airport will close beginning Tuesday after airlines canceled flights because of safety concerns.

KRCG-TV reports Columbia Interim City Manager John Glascock said Monday workers will make minor changes to a “crown” at the intersection of two runways. The “crown,” which helps drainage, can cause the feeling of hitting a bump during takeoff and landing.

Glascock said the airport is expected to reopen April 16, depending on weather and other factors.

On Saturday, SkyWest, a regional carrier for United Airlines, and Mesa Airlines and Envoy Air, which operate as regional carriers for American Airlines, announced they were temporarily suspending operations at the airport because of their safety concerns. On Monday, the airlines canceled all flights for a week shortly before Glascock’s announcement.

Information from: KRCG-TV