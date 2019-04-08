Jay Bouwmeester signs contract extension with Blues

Posted 11:00 am, April 8, 2019

Jay Bouwmeester #19 of the St Louis Blues. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues and defenseman Jay Bouwmeester have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension.

Bouwmeester, 35, has appeared in 78 regular season games this season. He’s recorded 17 points (three goals and 14 assists).

The extension is worth an additional $3.25 million.

Bouwmeester was drafted third overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2002 NHL Draft. The Calgary Flames acquired Bouwmeester following the 2008-2009 season.

The Flames traded Bouwmeester to the Blues on April 1, 2013. He’s played 434 regular-season games with the Blues since then and collected 115 points (16 goals and 99 assists).

