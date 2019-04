Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Did you know that anywhere it rains, it can flood? Floods are the most damaging and costly natural disaster. The average flood damage claim for homeowners is $35,000. Do you "know your zone"? The Metropolitan Sewer District wants you to help educate yourself. If you would like to view St. Louis County flood zones go to maps.stlouisco.com/propertyview

More information: www.knowyourzone.org