Man badly hurt, but 4 kids OK, after gunman opens fire

Posted 7:26 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, April 8, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A man is critically injured after a gunman fired shots into a vehicle in St. Louis, but four children inside the vehicle escaped injury.

St. Louis police say the shooting happened Sunday. The 27-year-old victim was a passenger in the vehicle. He was shot in the hip and is hospitalized in critical condition. The 26-year-old woman who was driving the vehicle suffered minor facial cuts.

The four children who were unhurt include girls ages 7 and 10, and two boys whose ages were not released by police.

The victims told police they were at a stop sign near Fairground Park when a man in a sedan pulled up and opened fire around 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made.

