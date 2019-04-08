Man catches record-breaking fish in a St. Charles County creek

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An Augusta man caught a record-breaking American gizzard shad on Bigelow Creek in St. Charles County. Brian Rehmeier tells the Missouri Department of Conservation that he was trying going to use it as catfish bait until he checked the state’s fishing records. The new “alternative method” record fish caught by Rehmeier on March 20 weighed 2 pounds, 10 ounces with a length of 17.9 inches.

“It’s not the coolest state-record fish, but I’ll take it!” said Rehmeier.

Rehmeier tells the Missouri Department of Conservation that he plans to mount his state-record gizzard shad. The gizzard shad’s weight was certified on a scale at the August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area.

Alternative methods for catching fish in Missouri include throwlines, trotlines, limb lines, bank lines, jug lines, spearfishing, snagging, snaring, gigging, grabbing, archery, and atlatl.