ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Students trying to map out a career may want to consider a career in geospatial and mapping technologies. The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency will hold a conference at Saint Louis University's Busch Student center Tuesday. Students must preregister for the event.

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Conference

Tuesday from 8am to 3:30pm

Saint Lous University's Busch Student Center

20 n. Grand blvd.

More info: www.Slu.Edu/research/georesolution2019