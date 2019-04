Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Aria and Luna are our pets of the week! These cuddly, adorable 8-week-old puppies are part of a litter of Labrador mixes.

They're going to be quite large when they grow up. They are very sweet, playful, and loving.

The whole group will be available for adoption later this week.

You can visit Aria, Luna, and their siblings at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.