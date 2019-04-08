Pinterest could be worth nearly $12 billion, according to IPO filing

Posted 6:58 am, April 8, 2019, by

Pinterest

Pinterest wants to sell its shares at between $15 and $17 when it goes public. That could value the company at nearly $12 billion.

Still, that is less than some recent private valuations of the company.

The IPO by Pinterest would follow the recent public offering by car service Lyft. Several other privately held start-ups worth at least $1 billion are also preparing offerings later this year, including Uber, Slack and Postmates.

Pinterest is a social media platform that lets people bookmark or “pin” images ranging from recipes to home designs.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.