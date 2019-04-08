Song of the Day – KIDZ BOP WORLD TOUR 2019

Get ready, kids! KIDZ BOP LIVE is coming to the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre on Saturday, June 15th!

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products, and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the #1 music brand for kids, featuring today’s biggest hits “sung by kids for kids.” KIDZ BOP has sold over 18 million albums and generated over 1 Billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Monday, April 8th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

