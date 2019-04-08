Tim’s Travels: Providing Smiles on Easter Morning with Alleluia Baskets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - Although Tim Ezell is not the Easter bunny, he is all about the Easter baskets! Ezell was in St. Peters at the headquarters for Alleluia Baskets where he sorted donations and filled baskets.

Alleluia Baskets has been providing Easter baskets since 2004. The founder, Karen, born and raised in North St. Louis began filling baskets as a young child and able to give to the community now with the support of others. Her idea was to help every child receive an Easter basket who otherwise would not have on Easter morning.

To date, Alleluia Baskets has donated 15,035 baskets.

