Two St. Louis businesses win Edison Awards

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Thomas Edison said genius is one percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration. There must have been a lot of sweating going on at two St. Louis businesses. Both were recognized at the annual Edison Awards for a new type of splint and IV therapy. Metaphase Design Group founder Dr. Bryce Rutter and IV House CEO Lisa Vallino talk about the honor in the FOX 2 Studios.
Metaphase Design Group, Inc.
20 South Sarah Street
Central West End
www.metaphase.com
IV House, Inc.
2072 Concourse Drive
Maryland Heights
www.ivhouse.com