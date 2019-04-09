Circuit Attorney Gardener discusses crime with South City residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dozens of people turn out in a south city church tonight to talk about crime with St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Fox 2/News 11's Ayesha Khan was at the meeting in the Shaw neighborhood where Gardner answered questions about what is being done to bridge communities together.

Residents from south city and north city gathered inside Tower Grove Baptist Church to ask Gardner about what she is doing about getting a handle on the crime including carjackings.

Gardner answered by saying that many of those carjacking cases are being committed by juveniles. However, her office has also collaborated with the organization, SANKofa Unity, which through its diversion program works with at-risk youth and juveniles who are involved with committing these types of crimes or offenses.

She acknowledged that crime is a public health crisis, but to change that it will require working with police to be strategic and encouraging residents to have conversations with police chief John Hayden.

Some residents want to know how neighborhood associations can work together with law enforcement to help keep individual communities safe.