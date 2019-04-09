Company: Gas pipeline that exploded is functioning properly

Posted 5:53 pm, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:52PM, April 9, 2019

MEXICO, Mo. (AP) _ The owners of a natural gas pipeline that exploded in central Missouri in March say the line is now functioning properly.

Energy Transfer, which owns the Panhandle Eastern Natural Gas Pipeline, says it successfully tested a 15-mile section of the pipeline that exploded in Audrain County north of Mexico.

The Mexico Ledger reported that the company tried several tests before the first success on Monday.

The explosion extensively damaged a section of Highway 15, which was closed for several days. No one was injured.

Energy Transfer has not yet set a date for the pipeline to reopen.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.