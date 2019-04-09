Family of elderly dog attack victim upset police aren’t investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 71-year-old man who was viciously attacked by a neighbor’s dog over the weekend remains in the ICU at St. Louis University Hospital.

The man’s family said they’re not happy that authorities have not come to speak to him since the Saturday attack.

Rosalio (his family is withholding his last name) said a dog ripped at his body for several minutes while a neighbor watched the attack.

The alleged attack occurred Saturday afternoon on Dewey Avenue in south St. Louis. Another neighbor heard Rosalio scream for help and called 911.

“He heard his neighbor asking him for help. ‘Rosalio, come over here! I need your help!’” said Brandy Torimino, the victim’s granddaughter. “…so my grandpa said ok.”

When Rosalio walked through the opening of a tall fence between their backyards, he claimed his neighbor sitting in a chair and perfectly fine. That’s when the dog attacked him.

“Before he knew it, the dog latched onto his face,” Torimino said. “He fell and tried to keep it from ripping his face.”

Rosalio said the attack continued for minutes. He tried to protect his face and the dog ripped apart other areas of his body.

But that’s not all the happened.

“He ended up having a heart attack,” Torimino said. “Big gap in story after that. We don’t know what happened next.”

St. Louis police and paramedics arrived and took Rosalio to SLU Hospital.

Torimino said she tried to file a police report Monday after no police came to ask him what happened. She said a police sergeant told her he couldn’t do anything until Thursday when the responding officer returns to work.

She also filed a report with the city’s animal control where the dog was taken but has not heard back. The breed of the dog was not disclosed.

“I’m so blown away by the lack of help I received from animal control and police department in the city of St. Louis yesterday,” she said.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 tried to reach the neighbor but she did not answer her door. We contacted animal control. A spokesperson said they’re investigating the matter and will be reaching out to Rosalio to discuss what happened. From there, it’s unclear if the matter will be turned over to the St. Louis police.